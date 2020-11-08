Video: Extremely Graphic Injury Suffered In UFC Fight Tonight

One of the most-gruesome facial injuries in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship was suffered tonight.

Ramiz Brahimaj, a 27-year-old fighter out of Texas, suffered an extremely gross ear injury in tonight’s match against Max Griffin. The fighter lost both the fight and nearly his ear in the process.

Video of the injury is extremely graphic, but those interested in seeing it can find it on social media (warning, it’s extremely, extremely graphic).

The UFC world was sickened by the image of the injury. Hopefully the doctors are able to save the ear following the fight.

Ramiz Brahimaj's ear is falling OFF. LITERALLY FALLING OFF. Fight is done. #UFCVegas13 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 8, 2020

The fight was officially ruled a win for Max Griffin in the third round. Here’s the official recap from the UFC:

Both fought at a measured pace on the feet in the opening round, with Griffin slightly busier, but Brahimaj getting in some of his own shots as well. The action picked up as the second round started, but a low kick by Griffin sent Brahimaj to the canvas in pain, producing a brief break in the fight. Once the bout resumed, it was more of the same as Griffin was the busier and more accurate striker, and by the end of the round, Brahimaj was bloodied and having trouble getting into a rhythm against the Californian. Griffin continued to punish Brahimaj in the third, and after a series of shots along the fence, including a flush elbow, sliced the newcomer’s ear, referee Mark Smith called a stop to the fight at 2:03 of round three. With the win, Griffin moves to 16-8. Brahimaj falls to 8-3.

Our thoughts are with Brahimaj and his ear following tonight’s fight.