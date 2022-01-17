Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans.

An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle.

In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the fight.

Warning: this video is disturbing and language may not be suitable for the workplace.

Take a look.

On the scoreboard and the streets pic.twitter.com/0mpnbZZS9K — DillyDillyFuckPhilly (@NotJasonLicht) January 16, 2022

This is completely disgusting behavior from a few NFL fans. It’s just football, not life or death.

This isn’t the only fight that took place at an NFL game this weekend. A massive brawl broke out outside AT&T Stadium following the Cowboys’ crushing loss to the 49ers.

Violence between fans appears to have sky-rocketed over the past year or so. It seemed to go on an incline once venues returned to normal capacity. The NFL isn’t alone, either.

The NBA has dealt with a number of issues regarding fans over the past two seasons. The league even released a statement to address the issue.

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the NBA said in a statement. “An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

The NFL may want to address this similarly, and in a hurry. This is getting out of hand.