The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Vikings Upset The Saints In Heartbreaking Fashion

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates the win over New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have lost a playoff game in heartbreaking fashion once again. The Minnesota Vikings upset the NFC’s No. 3 seed in New Orleans today.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led Minnesota on a game-winning drive in overtime, highlighted by a deep pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Minnesota topped New Orleans, 26-20, on a game-winning touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.

Losses don’t get much more heartbreaking than this (though Saints fans have experienced a couple of them).

Minnesota will now play San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend.

Green Bay will host the winner of the Eagles-Seahawks game.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.