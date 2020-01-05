Video: Vikings Upset The Saints In Heartbreaking Fashion

The New Orleans Saints have lost a playoff game in heartbreaking fashion once again. The Minnesota Vikings upset the NFC’s No. 3 seed in New Orleans today.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led Minnesota on a game-winning drive in overtime, highlighted by a deep pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Minnesota topped New Orleans, 26-20, on a game-winning touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.
Losses don’t get much more heartbreaking than this (though Saints fans have experienced a couple of them).
.@KirkCousins8 to @KyleRudolph82 for the @Vikings walkoff win in OT. pic.twitter.com/aXSJllOqpB
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2020
Minnesota will now play San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend.
Green Bay will host the winner of the Eagles-Seahawks game.