Video: Vikings Upset The Saints In Heartbreaking Fashion

The New Orleans Saints have lost a playoff game in heartbreaking fashion once again. The Minnesota Vikings upset the NFC’s No. 3 seed in New Orleans today.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led Minnesota on a game-winning drive in overtime, highlighted by a deep pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Minnesota topped New Orleans, 26-20, on a game-winning touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.

Losses don’t get much more heartbreaking than this (though Saints fans have experienced a couple of them).

Minnesota will now play San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend.

Green Bay will host the winner of the Eagles-Seahawks game.