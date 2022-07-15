Video: Viktor Hovland Sinks Incredible Shot At The Open Championship

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 06: Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts after making par on the sixth green during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on August 06, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland just hit the shot of the tournament so far at the 150th Open Championship.

Just on the edge of the rough on the par-4 15th hole, the 24-year-old Norwegian took a wedge and holed out for eagle — bringing his overall score to 9-under.

Take a look at the shot here:

With three consecutive birdies to close out his first round, Hovland finished Thursday with a 4-under 68. Now at 9-under, he sits in a tie for fourth with Dustin Johnson — four shots behind outright leader Cam Smith.

Hovland is one of the brightest rising stars in the game. That being said, he's still yet to notch a top-10 major finish in his young professional career.

If he can continue this hot streak into the weekend, Hovland could be in prime position to gun for his first major win on Sunday.