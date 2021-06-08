The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Virginia Pitcher’s Postgame Interview Is Going Viral

college world series in omahaOMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, Virginia relief pitcher Stephen Schoch struck out five batters in just over two innings to lead the Cavaliers to a 3-2 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks — keeping his team’s season alive.

While his play on the mound was no doubt special, it was his postgame interview that really endeared him to baseball fans around the country.

When asked about the pressure of closing out in an elimination game, Schoch had a hilarious response.

“I heard a fan offer free Dippin’ Dots if I blew it. … For a brief moment I was like, ‘Damn, Dippin’ Dots sound good.’ ”

Later on in the interview, Schoch shared some more gems when asked if anything made him nervous.

“Caves, mainly.” he said. “I don’t see any caves out here. We’re in the South, not the desert. That’s where I find most caves are probably at. But, this is just a game. There’s going to be way harder things in life than striking out the side or walking somebody. I don’t really get caught up in all the jibber jabber.”

As long as he has people who support him, Schoch says he has nothing to worry about.

“I think I’m a cool guy, my dogs think I’m awesome, my teammates like me, and my friends like me. So, I’m going to attack, and I’m going to win. It’s simple.”

With Sunday’s win over South Carolina, the Cavaliers went on to defeat top-seeded ODU and force a final game in the Columbia Regional. That matchup was originally schedule for Monday evening before it was postponed to Tuesday.

The loser of tonight’s matchup will be eliminated from the tournament.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.