A wild knockout move at UFC 262 is going viral on social media.

UFC 262 lived up to the hype on Saturday night, with several entertaining fights taking place. Few moments, if any, were crazier than the finish to the bout between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos.

Barboza knocked out Burgos in one of the craziest KOs we’ve ever seen. It wasn’t the knockout blow that was crazy, though. Rather, the way in which Burgos fell to the ground was wild.

Burgos did not go down immediately. In fact, he stayed upright for several seconds, appearing to remain in the fight. Then, he stumbled backwards and was knocked out.

“Holy smokes. Edson Barboza KOs Shane Burgos in the third. Delayed KO. That was wild. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an emphatic delay like that before,” longtime UFC reporter Ariel Helwani tweeted.

Burgos said he was OK following the fight.

“I remember everything it was just a weird feeling that shut my legs off slowly. I’m 100 percent safe, healthy, coherent and remember it all,” he told Mike Heck.

That is good to hear.