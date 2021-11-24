The Spun

Vikings Announce Encouraging Update On Everson Griffen Situation

Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen in the tunnel.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Linval Joseph #98 and Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings prepare to exit the tunnel prior to the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has reportedly exited his home and is “getting the help he needs.”

The team shared an update Wednesday afternoon after a concerning situation involving the the four-time Pro Bowler arose earlier in the day.

“Law enforcements agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs,” the Vikings organization said in a statement.

“We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully.”

The Vikings concluded, “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family.”

Police arrived at Griffen’s residence after the defensive end posted a video with a gun, alleging someone was trying to kill him.

The 33-year-old pass rusher has a history of mental health struggles. Three years ago, Griffen stepped away from the Vikings for five games due to personal issues.

Thankfully, no harm was done to anyone involved in Wednesday’s matter. Vikings teammate Dalvin Cook took some time at his press conference to talk about checking in on those around you.

Hopefully now Everson Griffen can find some sort of peace as he continues to grapple with his mental health.

