Vikings Announce Encouraging Update On Everson Griffen Situation

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has reportedly exited his home and is “getting the help he needs.”

The team shared an update Wednesday afternoon after a concerning situation involving the the four-time Pro Bowler arose earlier in the day.

“Law enforcements agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs,” the Vikings organization said in a statement.

“We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully.”

The Vikings concluded, “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family.”

Vikings DE Everson Griffen is refusing to leave his home after telling police he fired a weapon inside the residence early Wednesday morning, according to the Minnetrista Public Safety Department.https://t.co/R3FbswQVgC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2021

Police arrived at Griffen’s residence after the defensive end posted a video with a gun, alleging someone was trying to kill him.

The 33-year-old pass rusher has a history of mental health struggles. Three years ago, Griffen stepped away from the Vikings for five games due to personal issues.

Thankfully, no harm was done to anyone involved in Wednesday’s matter. Vikings teammate Dalvin Cook took some time at his press conference to talk about checking in on those around you.

.@dalvincook's important answer about mental health when asked about his teammate, Everson Griffen: "Checking on your loved ones, your brothers, the tough ones that don't show signs of being weak … Just making sure they're OK. That's important in today's world." pic.twitter.com/DxrkGFY0JM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2021

Hopefully now Everson Griffen can find some sort of peace as he continues to grapple with his mental health.