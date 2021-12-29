Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night.

On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list.

The #Vikings have activated RB Dalvin Cook from Reserve/COVID-19. CB Tye Smith has been activated from Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19 and DE Patrick Jones II has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. 📰: https://t.co/aHD7hs0jtc pic.twitter.com/O9tgkxWdq3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2021

Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed 226 times for 1,067 yards and six touchdowns this season. In Week 14, Cook ran all over the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for 207 yards and a pair of scores.

Cook should return to his lead role in the Vikings backfield after missing Sunday’s game against the LA Rams. Minnesota dropped the game 30-23.

Green Bay weather forecasts are predicting 4°F / -16°C at kickoff on Sunday night for Packers vs Vikings 🥶 — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) December 29, 2021

The Vikings currently sit at 7-8 and are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. Mike Zimmer’s squad will need to win its final two games and get some help for Minnesota’s postseason hopes to come true.

However, that’s easier said than done when the team has to travel to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Vikings have a 13 percent chance of making the playoffs entering Week 17. They’ll need every bit of Dalvin Cook’s production to make good on those percentage points starting this weekend.