The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook runs out onto the field.LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night.

On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list.

Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed 226 times for 1,067 yards and six touchdowns this season. In Week 14, Cook ran all over the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for 207 yards and a pair of scores.

Cook should return to his lead role in the Vikings backfield after missing Sunday’s game against the LA Rams. Minnesota dropped the game 30-23.

The Vikings currently sit at 7-8 and are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. Mike Zimmer’s squad will need to win its final two games and get some help for Minnesota’s postseason hopes to come true.

However, that’s easier said than done when the team has to travel to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Vikings have a 13 percent chance of making the playoffs entering Week 17. They’ll need every bit of Dalvin Cook’s production to make good on those percentage points starting this weekend.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.