Vikings Announce Official Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings have officially ruled starting running back Dalvin Cook out.

Cook will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the 49ers last Sunday.

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook officially ruled out for Sunday’s game vs Detroit due to his shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

This means that Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu will get the starters workload against Detroit.

Cook has been outstanding for Minnesota this season as he has three games of 100+ rushing yards. In addition to that, he has six games of 75+ rushing yards.

Prior to exiting the game against San Francisco, Cook was coming off five of those six games of 75+ yards on the ground.

The best performance throughout that stretch came against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 7. He finished with 110 yards on 17 carries after Minnesota blew a double-digit lead and lost in overtime.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Vikings, but they’re still in the hunt going into this contest.

They lost to the 49ers last Sunday, 34-26 but beat the Green Bay Packers the week before (Nov. 21) which effectively saved their season.

They’ll look to get back to .500 against the winless Lions and improve their position in the NFC’s playoff picture.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.