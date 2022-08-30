Vikings Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are cutting a former third-round quarterback.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is cutting Kelly Mond. Mond struggled a bit in the preseason and couldn't beat out newly acquired Nick Mullens for a backup spot.

Mond finished the preseason with 303 yards through the air along with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Before he was drafted by the Vikings, he was the starting quarterback at Texas A&M from 2017-20. In those four seasons, he compiled 9,661 yards through the air, 71 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions.

The Vikings' quarterback room to start the season will be Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, and Nick Mullens.

Mond will now look for a new home this season unless he signs back to the Vikings' practice squad.