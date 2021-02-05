Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Responds To Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors

One of the more recent names to be thrown into this year’s wild quarterback market was Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins.

Despite re-upping a two-year, $66 million deal in 2020, chatter involving the veteran signal caller has persisted this offseason. Earlier this week, reports broke that the San Francisco 49ers were interested in trading for Cousins if Minnesota was willing to negotiate.

It’s looking like the Vikings won’t budge just yet.

Seventh-year head coach Mike Zimmer joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday to discuss his QB’s future with the franchise.

“Kirk’s our guy,” Zimmer said. “You know, he had a terrific year this year. We were fourth in the league on offense. We have to get better on defense – we had a lot of injuries and young guys — that’s my job to get it fixed.”

In his ninth NFL season, Cousins arguably had his best statistical year in 2020 — throwing for 4,265 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his individual play wasn’t enough to give the Vikings a season they’d hoped for. With a 7-9 record, Minnesota missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

It was an uncharacteristically poor performance from Zimmer’s defense that really held the team back this year. After finishing with a No. 5 defensive ranking in 2019, the Vikings ended the 2020 season near the bottom of the list at No. 29 — allowing 475 points and 6,292 yards on the year.

If any changes are to be made next season, they should be on the defensive side of the ball.