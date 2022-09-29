Vikings Get Encouraging Dalvin Cook News On Thursday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There's a good chance that Dalvin Cook will be playing on Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings.

Cook was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook is currently dealing with a shoulder injury after he left last Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and didn't return. He finished that contest with 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Still, this is welcome news for the Vikings as they get set to play the New Orleans Saints in London.

Through three games, Cook has 43 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown. It's a bit of a slow start for him, but he usually gets going deeper into the season.

The Vikings will try and get to 3-1 overall when Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET. It'll be televised by NFL Network.

