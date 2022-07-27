Vikings GM Has Brutally Honest Admission About Kirk Cousins
Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have hired a new general manager, a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator.
Despite all these monumental changes to the organization, the team is still rocking with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
First-year GM Kwesi Adofo-Mansah seems unsure if this is the right choice.
"I'll be frank. The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback," he explained during a recent interview with USA Today Sports.
Adofo-Manseh acknowledged that Cousins is a "good quarterback," but also pointed out that the Vikings "don't have Tom Brady" and "don't have Patrick Mahomes."
"[The Super Bowl] is more likely to win if you have that quarterback," he added. "It's very unlikely to have that quarterback."
Cousins is coming off an 8-8 Pro-Bowl season that saw him collect 4,221 passing yards and 33 touchdowns on 66.3% completion.
Clearly he has what it takes to be productive — but can he make the Vikings a successful playoff team?