Vikings GM Has Brutally Honest Admission About Kirk Cousins

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have hired a new general manager, a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator.

Despite all these monumental changes to the organization, the team is still rocking with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

First-year GM Kwesi Adofo-Mansah seems unsure if this is the right choice.

"I'll be frank. The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback," he explained during a recent interview with USA Today Sports.

Adofo-Manseh acknowledged that Cousins is a "good quarterback," but also pointed out that the Vikings "don't have Tom Brady" and "don't have Patrick Mahomes."

"[The Super Bowl] is more likely to win if you have that quarterback," he added. "It's very unlikely to have that quarterback."

Cousins is coming off an 8-8 Pro-Bowl season that saw him collect 4,221 passing yards and 33 touchdowns on 66.3% completion.

Clearly he has what it takes to be productive — but can he make the Vikings a successful playoff team?