Vikings Insider Addresses The Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors

News revolving around Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford has dominated trade speculation talks this NFL offseason. Now, a new name joins that list.

On Monday, reports broke that the San Francisco 49ers were interested in trading for Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins. Vikings insider Chad Graff of The Athletic responded to these trade rumors on Tuesday.

“I believe San Fran is interested in Cousins,” Graff wrote on Twitter. “I don’t believe the Vikings are dying to trade Cousins unless it’s a great deal for them.”

I believe San Fran is interested in Cousins. I don't believe the Vikings are dying to trade Cousins unless it's a great deal for them. https://t.co/PFpn2Wnx7a — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) February 2, 2021

Prior to the Lions-Rams over the weekend, reports indicated the 49ers were interested in acquiring Matthew Stafford. San Francisco has also been listed with the many teams interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

While it’s fairly evident the 49ers are looking to move on from their current quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo), the same cannot be said for the Vikings.

Other than a 7-9 record and another missed postseason, there’s been nothing to suggest that Minnesota is ready to ship Cousins. In his ninth NFL season, the two-time Pro Bowler collected a career-high 35 touchdown passes with a 67.6 completion percentage.

One reason for the Vikings to make the trade is the possibility of using the gained assets to acquire Watson.

Graff shut down this idea in a follow-up tweet, siting Watson likely has reservations with joining Minnesota’s run-heavy offense.

“Is it possible that the Vikings trade Kirk Cousins? Of course,” Graff wrote. “I wouldn’t call it likely, but, yeah, it’s possible. Would they then turn around and trade for Deshaun Watson? I don’t think so since I can’t see Watson waving his no-trade to come to a run-heavy offense in Minnesota.”

An already-dramatic NFL offseason just got even more exciting.

Let’s see if we get some more big-name QBs in different uniforms next season.