Vikings Issue Statement Concerning Everson Griffen Video

Early Wednesday morning, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen posted a disturbing video on his Instagram account.

The video showed the four-time Pro-Bowl defensive end laying on the floor in a dark room. While waving around a handgun, he said people were trying to shoot him in his own house.

Griffen also name dropped Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook in the 30-second clip.

The Vikings released an official statement in response to the concerning video:

“Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement. Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Griffen has a previous history with mental health issues. In 2018, the NFL veteran was taken to a mental health hospital for evaluation after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone in a hotel.

Hopefully Griffen gets all the help he needs through this clearly difficult time for him and his family.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.