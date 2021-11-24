The Spun

Vikings Issue Statement Concerning Everson Griffen Video

Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen in the tunnel.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Linval Joseph #98 and Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings prepare to exit the tunnel prior to the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Early Wednesday morning, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen posted a disturbing video on his Instagram account.

The video showed the four-time Pro-Bowl defensive end laying on the floor in a dark room. While waving around a handgun, he said people were trying to shoot him in his own house.

Griffen also name dropped Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook in the 30-second clip.

The Vikings released an official statement in response to the concerning video:

“Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement. Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Griffen has a previous history with mental health issues. In 2018, the NFL veteran was taken to a mental health hospital for evaluation after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone in a hotel.

Hopefully Griffen gets all the help he needs through this clearly difficult time for him and his family.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.

