Vikings Make Decision On Adam Thielen For Thursday Night

The Vikings will be without one of their top weapons on the outside on Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team officially ruled out Adam Thielen for a key game against the Steelers.

Vikings officially ruled out WR Adam Thielen for Thursday night’s game vs. the Steelers and listed RB Dalvin Cook as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2021

The 31-year-old suffered a sprained ankle in the Vikings’ Week 13 loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions. Thielen went down on the offense’s very first drive, injuring his left ankle on a third-down screen pass.

Now the Vikings are down one of Kirk Cousins go-to targets. Thielen is second on the team in receptions and has tallied 686 yards and double-digit touchdowns for Minnesota this season. Along with second-year standout Justin Jefferson, the Vikes showcase one of the best receiving duos in football.

Most REC TDs since 2020: Adam Thielen – 24

Davante Adams – 23

Mike Evans – 23

Tyreek Hill – 23 pic.twitter.com/X9H2hu41Dt — PFF (@PFF) December 4, 2021

The two-time Pro Bowler has appeared in all 12 games for the Vikings this season. Last year, Thielen posted a career-high 14 touchdowns, not bad for an undrafted receiver out of Minnesota State.

Unfortunately, Thielen’s absence on the TNF stage is a big blow to the Vikings’ playoff hopes. At 5-7, Minnesota likely needs to win at least four of its next to five to have a chance at postseason play.

We’ll see who can step up for the team’s offense with all eyes on Pro Bowl wideout Justin Jefferson. If Dalvin Cook is able to go, that should be able to lighten up some of the offensive load for Jefferson and others.