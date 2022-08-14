Vikings Make Decision On Prominent Starters For Sunday's Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A number of bigger name starters won't be seeing the field in the Vikings first preseason game.

Ahead of kickoff, Minnesota revealed a list of players "not expected to play," including: quarterback Kirk Cousins (COVID-19), Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson and Eric Kendricks.

Additionally, pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, offensive lineman Chris Reed, Jullian Taylor, Irv Smith Jr. (thumb), Thomas Hennigan and outside linebacker Danielle Hunter won't be seeing the field.

The Vikings are take on the Raiders Sunday before battling the 49ers on August 20 and wrapping up the preseason with Denver on the 27th.

Backup Sean Mannion will likely get the bulk of the first-half snaps at QB for Minnesota.