The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly added another kicker to their roster.

According to agent Brett Tessler, the Vikings are signing Greg Joseph in the 2021 offseason. Contract details have yet to be released.

“The Minnesota Vikings are signing my kicker Greg Joseph who spent time on the Buccaneers roster this season and was protected on their practice squad every other week including the Super Bowl,” Tessler wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. “Very talented guy who has some experience kicking with the Browns and Titans.”

Joseph spent almost the entire season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in 2020. While he was called up to the active roster for one game, he didn’t see any on-field action.

His last real action takes him back to his 2019 season with the Tennessee Titans. In two games, Joseph attempted zero field goals but completed 9/9 extra points. In 2018, the South African kicker out of Florida Atlantic put together a solid season with the Cleveland Browns — hitting 17/20 FGA (85%) and 25/29 XPA (86.2%).

Current Vikings starter Dan Bailey had an uncharacteristically rough 2020 season. Once the most accurate kicker in the league, Bailey made just 15/22 field goals for a career-low 68.2%. In a game this past season, the Minnesota kicker left 10 points on the board in one of the worst kicking performances of all time — missing three field goals and one extra point.

We’ll see what the Joseph signing means for Bailey’s future.