Vikings OC Has Telling Comment About WR Justin Jefferson

Through his first NFL season in 2020, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson lit up the league with 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Now in his second year, Jefferson is on pace to replicate those numbers with 632 yards and four touchdowns through eight games.

While he’s put up some solid production in 2021, his impact could certainly be improved by a more balanced dose of targets. Over the past two games for the Vikings, Jefferson has been targeted just nine times for a total of five catches.

Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak addressed Jefferson’s lack of usage during a press conference on Thursday.

“You don’t want to come out of games with Justin having those type of targets,” Kubiak said, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.

In each of these two games where Jefferson received season-low targets, the Vikings suffered a loss — first against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 and then the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. So far this year, Jefferson has finished as the team’s leading receiver in two of their three wins.

Despite this lack of targets over the past couple weeks, Jefferson still leads the Vikings in targets (68) and receptions (46) — just barely outpacing Adam Thielen (66, 45).

Jefferson has three games with 10+ targets in 2021. In 2020, the young receiver finished out the season with double-digit target games in six of Minnesota’s final eight contests.

Looking to get Justin Jefferson more involved in the offense, the Vikings will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.