Vikings Release Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have cut ties with a former Ohio State linebacker.

Minnesota cut Tuf Borland after it was announced that the team had signed linebacker William Kwenkeu.

Borland spent one season with the Vikings after he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He only played in two games and had most of his snaps on special teams.

Before that, Borland played at Ohio State from 2016-20. During that time, he recorded 229 total tackles (117 solo), 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three passes defended.

His best individual season was in 2018 when he racked up 67 total tackles (33 solo), three sacks, one pass defended, and two forced fumbles.

We'll have to see where Borland ends up next as he looks to continue his NFL career.