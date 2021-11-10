Vikings Release Statement On Dalvin Cook Attack Victim News

Out of the blue on Tuesday night, concerning reports involving Minnesota Vikings superstar Dalvin Cook began to surface.

According to the running back’s agent, Zac Hiller, Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion from an event dating back to November of 2020.

The Vikings released a statement regarding the situation:

“We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representation regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.”

Earlier today, this “female acquaintance” filed a civil lawsuit claiming that Cook assaulted her last year. Cook and his legal team are claiming the exact opposite.

According to a statement released by Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, US Military Sergeant First Class Gracelyn Trimble broke into the running back’s house and assaulted him and his two houseguests. Since this event, Trimble has allegedly been attempting to extort Cook for “millions” of dollars.

Per the statement, Cook and Trimble had a short-term relationship over the course of a few months. She allegedly became “emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational,” damaged Cook’s car on “at least two occasions,” assaulted him and tried to prevent him from seeing other women.

On the night of Nov. 19, 2020, Trimble allegedly unlawfully entered Cook’s home with a stolen garage opener. Once inside, she allegedly repeatedly punched and then maced Cook and his two house guests. After spraying a second round of mace, Trimble allegedly armed herself with a firearm and held Cook and his guests at gunpoint for the next “several hours.”

Trimble then allegedly tried to attack one of Cook’s female guests. Cook stepped in to intervene, knocking Trimble to the floor and giving her a “small cut” above the nose.

In the state of Minnesota, a home owner has the right to defend themselves and their guests if someone unlawfully enters their home.

“We are confident a full disclosure of the facts will show Mr. Cook did nothing wrong and any injury Sgt. Trimble may have sustained that evening was a result of Sgt. Trimble’s own unlawful conduct,” Valentini wrote in the statement.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.