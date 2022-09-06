Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement.

McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.

McGill got off to a hot start this preseason, logging 3.5 sacks in his two August games with the Vikings.

After going unselected in the 2015 NFL Draft, the former NC State star was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad roster. After that, he made active-roster appearances with the Colts, Browns, Chargers, Commanders, Saints and Eagles.

Through 46 game appearances, McGill has logged 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

McGill, 29, will look to catch on with another active or practice squad roster at some point during the 2022 season.