Vikings Reportedly Cut Second Quarterback On Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings are clearing house on the quarterback depth chart ahead of this afternoon's 53-man roster deadline.
Just hours after waiving 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond, the Vikings cut veteran backup Sean Mannion.
Mannion could reportedly return as a member of the practice squad, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Mannion, a seventh-year NFL veteran, appeared in one game for the Vikings in 2021 — logging 189 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in a Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Vikings currently have just two players on their quarterback depth chart: incumbent starter Kirk Cousins and now-primary backup Nick Mullens. The Minnesota organization made a trade to acquire Mullens from the Raiders earlier this week.
The team will no doubt add a third-string QB option before their Week 1 matchup against the Packers on September 11.