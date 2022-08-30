Vikings Reportedly Cut Second Quarterback On Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are clearing house on the quarterback depth chart ahead of this afternoon's 53-man roster deadline.

Just hours after waiving 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond, the Vikings cut veteran backup Sean Mannion.

Mannion could reportedly return as a member of the practice squad, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Mannion, a seventh-year NFL veteran, appeared in one game for the Vikings in 2021 — logging 189 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in a Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings currently have just two players on their quarterback depth chart: incumbent starter Kirk Cousins and now-primary backup Nick Mullens. The Minnesota organization made a trade to acquire Mullens from the Raiders earlier this week.

The team will no doubt add a third-string QB option before their Week 1 matchup against the Packers on September 11.