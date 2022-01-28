The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Interviewed Another Head Coaching Candidate

Minnesota Vikings helmetCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the many NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy in this year’s cycle.

After hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the team’s new general manager earlier this week, the organization will now turn its attention to the coaching search.

According to multiple reports, longtime NFL assistant Patrick Graham is set to interview virtually for Minnesota’s head coaching vacancy on Saturday. The New York defensive coordinator has already interviewed for the Giants’ head coaching job and the Steelers’ DC opening.

Graham spent the past two seasons as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. In 2019, he served as the DC under Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins. Overall, he has 13 years of NFL coaching experience.

The Vikings have already interviewed Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (accepted Broncos job), Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (staying in Dallas) and 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans.

Who do you think the Vikings should hire as their next head coach?

