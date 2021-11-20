Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On CB Patrick Peterson

The Vikings are getting a veteran presence back in the team’s secondary this Sunday.

On Saturday, it was announced cornerback Patrick Peterson has been activated off the Reserve/Injured list for this weekend’s game.

The news comes via ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Vikings have activated CB Patrick Peterson from Reserve/Injured for Sunday’s game vs. Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2021

The eight-time Pro Bowler will return after a three week hiatus due to a hamstring injury. Peterson practiced on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt.

The All-Decade corner never missed a game due to injury in his 10-year run with Arizona. But now, Peterson on the back-nine of his career has missed some time already with his new team.

In six games in Vikings purple, Peterson has 13 tackles and two passes defensed.

Nonetheless, getting Pat Pete back in the lineup is needed with Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay coming to town. Minnesota is in prime position to steal one from its division rival on Sunday.

The Packers limp into this game with some key injuries on both sides of the ball.

Though often overlooked, the Vikings possess one of the more explosive offensive attacks in the NFL and their defense is rounding into form. Look for Minnesota to make a midseason playoff push in the NFC North.

Beating the Packers on Sunday could go a long way towards achieving that goal.

We’ll see if the three-time All-Pro can help the Vikings rein in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers passing attack.