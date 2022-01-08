Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place.

Zimmer was reportedly almost fired a few years ago. And with ownership expecting Minnesota to be in contention this season, and the team falling well short of those expectations, the coach likely gets the axe.

Zimmer’s relationship with the coaching staff didn’t appear to help either. The 65-year old coach’s abrasive style led to clashes with a number of assistants over the years.

Over eight seasons with the Vikings, Mike Zimmer posted a 71-56-1 record with three playoff appearances and two division titles.

March 1, 2018: Mike Zimmer talks with media at the NFL Combine about the team's future at QB. He clearly wanted to bring back one of Bridgewater, Bradford or Keenum and build around his defense. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/Y1wNROO5xe — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) January 8, 2022

Prior to getting his first head coaching gig in Minnesota, Zimmer served as a longtime defensive coordinator with Cowboys, Falcons and Bengals.

There’s no word yet on where the Vikings could go from here – or where Zimmer may land next. However, finding work shouldn’t be an issue for the well-respected defensive mind.

Some may question Spielman continuing his role as GM, since the signing of Kirk Cousins could very well have been what did Mike Zimmer in.