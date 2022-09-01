Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot.

Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster.

The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options — Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens — after the release of 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond earlier this week.

Through three seasons in Detroit, Blough logged 1,033 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to an 0-5 starting record. Much of his time on the field came during his rookie season in 2019.

Blough ranks fourth on Purdue's all-time passing list, amassing 9,734 yards and 69 touchdowns through his four-year career from 2015-18.

The 27-year-old quarterback appeared in just one game for the Lions in 2021.