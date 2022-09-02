Vikings Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback, "Hard Knocks" Star

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

As expected, the Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran quarterback David Blough to their practice squad.

Blough, who became a fan-favorite during this year's season of Hard Knocks, was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

Blough, 27, will join the Vikings organization as the third-string option behind starter Kirk Cousins and primary backup Nick Mullens. Minnesota cut second-year quarterback Kellen Mond — a third-round pick in the 2021 draft — earlier this week.

Through three seasons in Detroit, Blough logged 1,033 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to an 0-5 starting record. Much of his time on the field came during his rookie season in 2019. He appeared in just one game in each of the past two seasons.

The undrafted QB out of Purdue ranks fourth on the Boilermakers' all-time passing list, amassing 9,734 yards and 69 touchdowns through his four-year collegiate career from 2015-18.