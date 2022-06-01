Vikings Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Wilson was a free agent after completing a one-year, $3 million deal with Miami in 2021.

Wilson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career in 2021 after opting out of the COVID-19 season in 2020. He reeled in 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns through 14 games and five starts with the Dolphins this past season. 2021 was his third season in Miami after joining the organization in 2018.

Wilson, who turns 30 years old in July, will slot in behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn on the Vikings' reserve wide receiver depth chart.

Compensation details for the one-year deal have not yet been released, but it's expected to be a cheap deal for the Minnesota organization.