Vikings Star Anthony Harris Announces Decision On 2020 Season

Minnesota Vikings star defensive back Anthony Harris took to Instagram this afternoon to announce a decision on the 2020 season.

Harris, 28, has been placed under the franchise tag for the 2020 season. The NFL’s 2019 interceptions leader hasn’t been thrilled with the lack of a longterm contract.

The Vikings safety made it clear this afternoon that he’s still all-in on the 2020 season. He remains interested in signing a longterm deal, but he said he’ll let his agent handle that.

“Ready for another journey…Just so it’s no question what my expectations are and what type of energy I’m bringing for 2020,” he wrote on Instagram.

#Vikings S Anthony Harris has signed his franchise tender. His agents and the team will continue to work on a long-term extension. https://t.co/rJX9ZLSNf6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2020

Harris then further explained his mindset heading into the summer.

“I am continuing my focus on what it takes to be successful both as a team and as an individual,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am excited for the new challenges the 2020 season will bring, but I am most excited for the opportunity to help bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota and the best fans in the country.”

Harris went undrafted out of Virginia in 2015. He was a first-team All-American playing for the Cavaliers in 2013.

The Vikings defensive back has been one of the top safeties in the league in recent seasons. Harris has 180 career tackles and nine career interceptions.