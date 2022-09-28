Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now.

According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith had a sleeve on his left knee and a slight limp after practice today.

Smith was apparently hurt late against the Detroit Lions on Sunday but managed to finish the game as they went on to win 28-24. He did not speak to the media about it today.

Smith has eight tackles, five tackles for loss, four QB hits and 2.0 sacks in three games. He leads the team in tackles for loss and is tied with D.J. Wonnum for the team lead in sacks and QB hits.

The Minnesota Vikings defense shocked the world in Week 1 by holding MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense to just seven points.

But over the last two weeks, the defense has struggled to replicate their Week 1 success. They gave up 24 points and nearly 500 yards of offense to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 and another 24 points to the Lions in a narrow victory.

Whatever success the Vikings hope to achieve on defense will obviously be a lot easier obtained with their top pass rusher healthy.

Will Za'Darius Smith be healthy enough to play the Saints this weekend?