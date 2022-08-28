Vikings Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In his first two NFL seasons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Olabisi "Bisi" Johnson looked primed to have a big career ahead of him. Unfortunately, a big injury is now putting his entire NFL career on hold.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Johnson suffered a torn ACL during yesterday's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. Johnson suffered a torn ACL to his opposite knee last summer and missed the entire 2021 season as a result.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has raved about Johnson in training camp. But this brutal injury means that when he finally returns, it will have been three years since his last NFL game.

In his first two NFL seasons, Johnson had 45 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns. He has nine starts in his NFL career.

At Colorado State, Bisi Johnson started 27 of 49 games for the Rams. He finished his college career with 125 receptions for 2,019 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Johnson also set a Colorado State single-game record with 265 receiving yards against Idaho in the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

His strong season earned him an invite to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed the Vikings enough to go in the seventh-round of the draft.

But with this injury, who knows if Johnson will be able to play at the same level he played at as a rookie - let alone improve his game?