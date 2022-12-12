Viktor Bout Makes Decision After Brittney Griner Trade

Viktor Bout and Brittney Griner at the airport.

Viktor Bout, the arms dealer traded to Russia for Brittney Griner, has reportedly made a notable decision.

The infamous arms dealer has reportedly joined a notable political party after arriving back in Russia.

"Convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout got a warm welcome into the Kremlin’s tightly controlled political system on Monday and joined an ultranationalist party known for its call to reassemble the former Soviet Union," the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Given Bout's reported decision, it seems likely that he'll become a political figure for the Kremlin, per the report.

Getting Griner back by any means necessary was obviously deemed important for the United States.

However, many will now be following the whereabouts and decisions of Bout moving forward.