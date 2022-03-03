The Spun

Vince McMahon Announces Significant Hall Of Fame Induction

Vince McMahon speaking to fans while standing in a WWE ring.LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s official. Jim McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. McMahon announced the news during an interview on the Pat McAFee Show on Thursday afternoon.

“The Undertaker, of course, is going to be in the WWE Hall of Fame and I’m going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame,” McMahon told McAfee. “This will be one of the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life.

“I like the guy. I love the guy. I’ve know the guy for so many years. … When you live on the road you have to have a family on the road. … He’s that kind of guy. He’s an extraordinary human being.”

Vince McMahon almost never does this. It just goes to show how much The Undertaker means to him.

“BREAKING: As announced on the @PatMcAfeeShow, @VinceMcMahon will be inducting The @undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF #WrestleMania,” WWE tweeted.

“Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame. Wow. #PatMcAfeeShowLive,” WrestleVotes wrote.

“Vince McMahon announces he will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame,” said B/R Wrestling.

The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction is going to be a special event. We can’t wait.

