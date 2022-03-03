Vince McMahon Announces Significant Hall Of Fame Induction

It’s official. Jim McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. McMahon announced the news during an interview on the Pat McAFee Show on Thursday afternoon.

“The Undertaker, of course, is going to be in the WWE Hall of Fame and I’m going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame,” McMahon told McAfee. “This will be one of the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life.

“I like the guy. I love the guy. I’ve know the guy for so many years. … When you live on the road you have to have a family on the road. … He’s that kind of guy. He’s an extraordinary human being.”

MASSIVE @WWE BREAKING NEWS… "I'm gonna have the distinction of inducting The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame" ~@VinceMcMahon#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qbC6XBEGjb — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2022

Vince McMahon almost never does this. It just goes to show how much The Undertaker means to him.

“BREAKING: As announced on the @PatMcAfeeShow, @VinceMcMahon will be inducting The @undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF #WrestleMania,” WWE tweeted.

“Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame. Wow. #PatMcAfeeShowLive,” WrestleVotes wrote. Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame. Wow. #PatMcAfeeShowLive — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 3, 2022

“Vince McMahon announces he will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame,” said B/R Wrestling. Vince McMahon announces he will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/7ofu5JANwS — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 3, 2022