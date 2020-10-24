The Big Ten has finally kicked off its college football season, and to celebrate, ESPN’s College GameDay is up in Minnesota ahead of the Golden Gophers’ big game against Michigan. Just a few minutes ago, the show announced today’s celebrity guest picker.

This week, ESPN landed a big-time celebrity. Movie star Vince Vaughn will be picking games with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso.

Vaughn didn’t attend Minnesota, but he was born in Minneapolis and lived in the state the first year of his life. It’s a weak connection, but whatever, he’s still a good get for the show.

Vaughn is one of the most successful movie stars of the past two decades. He’s starred in dozens of comedies.

The Big Ten is back and we've got Minnesota native Vince Vaughn as our guest picker this week! pic.twitter.com/J3tL5ZbMXz — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 24, 2020

As for the game – Minnesota is looking to pick up right where it left off after an 11-2 season and a bowl victory over Auburn. The Golden Gophers won double-digit games last season for the first time since 2003.

Michigan, meanwhile, is looking to take the next step under head coach Jim Harbaugh. If the Wolverines are going to compete for a College Football Playoff spot, they’ll have to start the year off with a win up in Minneapolis.

We assume Vaughn will pick the hometown Golden Gophers, but who knows. He’ll be on GameDay around 8:50 AM ET to make his selections.