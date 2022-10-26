Vince Vaughn Reveals Which Quarterback Inspired 'Wedding Crashers' Scene

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Actor Vince Vaughn looks on prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn took the booth with Peyton and Eli during this week's ManningCast.

During the Monday Night Football visit, Vaughn discussed some of his most iconic football-related movie scenes — including the famous football scene from "Wedding Crashers."

Vaughn's character played quarterback in a game of backyard football, barking out a series of complicated orders to his teammates. He revealed that he took inspiration from Peyton when filming this scene.

Manning was entering his eighth NFL season when the movie came out in 2005. Of course, the Hall of Fame quarterback is well known for his pre-snap audibles.

Take a look at Vaughn's conversation with the Manning brothers here:

Vaughn, a Chicago Bears fan, was the third guest behind Bill Burr and Barack Obama during Monday's broadcast. The 52-year-old actor got to visit with the Manning brothers while his team closed out a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots.