Vince Young Pumped For Arch Manning: Texas Fans React

AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 30: Quarterback Vince Young of the Tennessee Titans speaks after his Texas Longhorns jersey number is retired before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2007 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

All of Longhorns Nation is thrilled to welcome five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning — including former Texas superstar Vince Young.

Young took to Twitter with a message of celebration after the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class committed to join the Texas program.

"HookEm!!" he wrote.

Longhorns fans were thrilled about Young passing the torch to what could be the next great Texas quarterback.

"Vince approves!" one fan wrote.

Young is the highest-ranked quarterback recruit of all-time since 247Sports starting ranking in 2000. With a perfect 247Sports Composite score, Manning is right up there with him.

Through three seasons with the Longhorns from 2003-05, Young logged 6,040 yards and 44 touchdowns through the air, and 3,127 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground. He finished as the Heisman Trophy runner up in 2005.

With sky-high expectations set ahead of him, Manning will look to notch a similarly impressive career with the Longhorns starting in 2023.