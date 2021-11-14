Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday.

The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program.

Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is still buying in.

“Takes time to do it right. Hard to be patient but this program has had challenges for years. Takes time to root it out. Have the right guy. Gonna obviously take time to tear down and build back up,” the longtime ESPN college football analyst tweeted.

Legendary Texas quarterback Vince Young is still bought in, as well.

“I’m still reppin my @TexasFootball!! @CoachSark I’m here I’m not going anywhere champ!! HookEm,” the legendary quarterback tweeted on Sunday.

Young added: “We bleed Orange together good or bad!!”

It’s certainly bad right now, but that doesn’t mean it will be that way forever.