Arch Manning is the highest-ranked quarterback recruit to commit to the Texas Longhorns Vince Young joined the program in 2002.

Young, who still has close ties to the football program, revealed a groundbreaking piece of news about the incoming five-star QB on Friday.

Young says Manning will redshirt his freshman season in Austin.

"One of the things that I’m hearing is that he is going to redshirt. That’s going to help out a lot," Young said on Friday's episode of First Take.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"The number one player in the country is redshirting?" one fan wrote.

"I’m sure him redshirting has more to do with the Manning family wanting a redshirt rather than wanting him to be thrown to the wolves as a true freshman. A lot harder for a QB to learn an offense as a freshman than any other position," another added.

If Manning does redshirt his freshman season, a potentially difficult decision for Steve Sarkisian would be made for him.

Earlier this offseason, former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his decision to transfer to the Longhorns program. Depending on how his first year in Austin goes, it could be beneficial to have Manning learn from the sidelines in Year 1.

Manning will join the Texas program as a member of the 2023 class.