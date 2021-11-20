Look: Viral Kansas Player Makes Another Miraculous Catch

Kansas walk-on Jared Casey became an overnight Jayhawks legend after his game-winning catch against Texas on Saturday.

Casey reeled in the two-point conversion that sealed Kansas’ 57-56 upset of UT, the first win against the Longhorns in school history.

And he’s not done.

On Saturday, Casey made headlines again with another incredible catch. This time a one-hander on the sideline. The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell shared the grab on Twitter.

Jared Casey. What can you even say anymore? pic.twitter.com/frMGZFCckT — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 20, 2021

The one-handed snag actually makes for the fullback/tight end’s first official receiving yards. Technically the yards gained on the two-point conversion don’t count towards the final box score.

Casey, a campus legend has signed multiple NIL contracts since his catch against Texas. According to Newell, the walk-on inked a deal with a local Applebee’s which included $800 in cash and $1,000 in gift cards.

Here is KU football walk-on Jared Casey's acting debut for @Applebees: "Hey, you always gotta go for two." pic.twitter.com/xL5dX3ijHy — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 18, 2021

Not bad for a freshmen walk-on on a 1-9 Kansas football team. He’s also reportedly working with Lewis Automotive Group and a shirt company.

We’ll see if Casey can continue to his real-life “Road to Glory” story-arch throughout the rest of his Jawhawk career.

If he continues to make plays like this, he’ll become a figure that folks in Rock Chalk will never forget. Hell, that may already be the case.