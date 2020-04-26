A funny tweet about the Carson Wentz-Jalen Hurts situation is going viral on social media following the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the football world on Friday night when they selected Hurts in the second round of the draft. Hurts was considered a Day 2 prospect by most, but no one had him going to the Eagles.

Philadelphia fans aren’t very happy with the selection. Eagles fans don’t understand why a second round pick was spent on Hurts when Wentz is only 27 years old.

Wentz and Hurts have one big thing in common, though. Both quarterbacks have seen their backups replace them and win a championship.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles replacing an injured Wentz, while Alabama won the national title after Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts at halftime.

Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz discussing that time their backups came in for them and won championships. pic.twitter.com/p7JmNB0D9j — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) April 25, 2020

The two quarterbacks can bond over that, at least.

More seriously, Hurts and Wentz have already exchanged messages on Twitter. Both players appear to be excited about their future together.

So Excited to get to learn from you in Philly !!Let’s get to work ! 💪🏽 https://t.co/QI9IyYR7nd — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 25, 2020

The Eagles are expected to have packages featuring both quarterbacks on the field at the same time in 2020. That will be fun to watch.