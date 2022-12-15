Viral World Cup Fan Reveals Disturbing Player Behavior

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Ivana Knoll looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup has certainly been a mixed bag for fans (and that's not even counting the numerous tragedies that have taken place). But for one viral World Cup attendee, the recent weeks have been a little disturbing.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll revealed that she's been subjected to some pretty nasty behavior from some of the World Cup players she's gotten to meet. She said that players have apparently seen her as an "easy woman" and demanded to "meet" with her.

"I am only having fun with everybody," Knoll said. "I suppose people like me because I am good-looking. I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all."

Knoll has also been disappointed at the difference in behavior outside the stadiums versus inside the stadiums. She said that her friends are reluctant to sit with her perhaps out of fear of drawing the ire of the Qatari religious police.

"The fans I meet everywhere love me. But when I go to matches now, my friends won’t sit with me and move away to other seats because of the cameras."

Ivana Knoll has harnessed her presence and support of her home country to become one of the fastest-rising social media starlets of the World Cup.

Knoll has reportedly seen her Instagram following increase by over 100,000 new followers per day over the course of these last few weeks. Her Croatian flag checkered outfits have seen her rise to over three million followers as of today.

Knoll has even been featured in the news for daring to defy Qatari custom with her bold wardrobe choices.