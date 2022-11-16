Virginia Announces Decision On Saturday's Game vs. Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 30: A general view of Scott Stadium taken during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Southern California Trojans at Scott Stadium on August 30, 2008 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Virginia football team was rocked over the weekend when three players were killed in a shooting.

Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday. Police identified, former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspect.

In the wake of the shooting, the Cavaliers football program has decided to cancel its upcoming game against Coastal Carolina. Virginia released a statement saying this weekend's game won't take place.

The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The game would have been the last home game of the season for the Cavaliers. As for the final game of the season, a rivalry game against Virginia Tech, no decision has been made yet.

"A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time," the statement read.

Our thoughts remain with the Virginia program and the families impacted by the shooting.