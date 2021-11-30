Virginia Tech Officially Announces Its New Football Coach

Virginia Tech has officially hired its new head coach after Justin Fuente was let go a couple of weeks ago.

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry has gotten the gig after the news leaked on Tuesday morning.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 Brent Pry named Virginia Tech head football coach 📝» https://t.co/YocOPZeFpV pic.twitter.com/r4q4SxvCH7 — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 30, 2021

Pry has been with the Nittany Lions for the last seven years in multiple different roles. He started out as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, before being elevated to the full-time defensive coordinator position in 2016.

He has consistently had great defenses, and that especially holds true for this season. The Nittany Lions’ defense was the main reason why they were in almost every game after it ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense (16.8 ppg).

Penn State also ranked fourth in red-zone defense this season under Pry as well as eighth in defensive pass efficiency.

Virginia Tech is hoping that this hire will get the school back to contending for the ACC year in and year out like it was under Frank Beamer.

The Hokies went 6-6 this year and their overall record in the last four seasons is just 25-24. That wasn’t good enough for the fans or the athletic department, which led to the original change a couple of weeks ago.

In the press release, it was confirmed that interim head coach J.C. Price will be staying on as a defensive coach/associate head coach.

Pry will be introduced as the head coach at a press conference at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.