Vita Vea Has Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

At least one member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is ready to put last season's playoff loss behind him.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea was with the Bucs when they won the Super Bowl in 2020 and that win is fueling him to chase another in 2022.

He's hungrier than ever after the Bucs lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round as they were trying to go back-to-back.

“I think there is a lot to learn from the last two years,” Vea said. "Especially us being a young group, we had a real young group when we won the Super Bowl and I think last year we had some good experience losing in the playoffs, as weird as it sounds. I think it makes you more hungry when that happens. I think there is a lot to learn from that, losing and not being there (after) winning the year before. It’s just taking those little steps to get better every day.”

The Bucs will have another great chance of winning it all again this year.

Tom Brady is back after retiring for six weeks as he tries to win his eighth Super Bowl. The Bucs also have Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette back in the fold on offense.

We'll have to see if Tampa Bay can win a wide-open NFC this season.