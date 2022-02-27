The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Vladimir Putin Has Lost An Honorary Sports Title

Vladimir Putin at a world leaders conference.BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Belfast International Airport on June 17, 2013 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The two-day G8 summit, hosted by UK Prime Minister David Cameron, is being held in Northern Ireland for the first time. Leaders from the G8 nations have gathered to discuss numerous topics with the situation in Syria expected to dominate the talks. (Photo by Peter Muhly - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin has lost an official position in the world of sports.

The International Judo Federation has suspended Putin’s honorary president status due to the war with Ukraine.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” a statement read.

Putin first attended the sport at the 2012 summer Olympics in London.

This news also shouldn’t be surprising since the IJF canceled the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia. It was supposed to be held from May 20-22.

“We are saddened by the current international situation, the result of inefficient dialogue at international level,” IJF president Marius Vizer said. “We, the sports community, must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity.”

Putin likely won’t get that title back, even if there is a peace treaty between the two countries.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.