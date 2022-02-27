Vladimir Putin Has Lost An Honorary Sports Title

Vladimir Putin has lost an official position in the world of sports.

The International Judo Federation has suspended Putin’s honorary president status due to the war with Ukraine.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” a statement read.

Putin first attended the sport at the 2012 summer Olympics in London.

This news also shouldn’t be surprising since the IJF canceled the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia. It was supposed to be held from May 20-22.

“We are saddened by the current international situation, the result of inefficient dialogue at international level,” IJF president Marius Vizer said. “We, the sports community, must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity.”

Putin likely won’t get that title back, even if there is a peace treaty between the two countries.