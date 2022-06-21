Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage.

Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Griner was arrested on February 17 for allegedly carrying cannabis oil in her luggage. The U.S. government reclassified the WNBA star as wrongfully detained in early May.

Russia extended Griner's extension for the second time last week. She is now under their custody until at least July 2.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, told the Associated Press that she has "zero trust" in the U.S. government negotiating a safe release home after an American embassy in Moscow failed to set up a scheduled call on their fourth anniversary Saturday.

Peskov, who said Griner isn't different from the "hundreds and hundreds of Russian citizens" charged for carrying hashish, wouldn't comment on why she was detained rather than denied entry into the country.

Per the NBC News report, he "gave no indication" that they will soon release her.