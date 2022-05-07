Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Rams linebacker Von Miller greets fans before a game against the Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys emerged as the betting favorite to land longtime Denver Broncos star Von Miller.

However, talks between the two sides never materialized and Miller ended up elsewhere. A few weeks later, though, he's still teasing Cowboys fans about missing out. In a post on his Instagram story, Miller claimed that he "almost" signed with the team.

"Damn, Micah Parsons, it almost happened," Miller said in the post. Cowboys fans obviously aren't pleased with the news.

"I speak for all REAL cowboys fans when I say fire Stephen Jones," one fan said.

Others just wanted to see what Miller and Micah Parsons could do together on the field. "I can’t even imagine how good these two would be coming off the edges together," one fan said.

"Nobody wanna play for the Cowboys," another fan said.

Instead of signing with the Cowboys, Miller inked a massive deal with the Buffalo Bills. He inked a six-year, $120 million contract that included a $18,525,000 signing bonus and over $51 million guaranteed.