Von Miller Shares Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers Rumors

The Broncos have consistently been mentioned as a potential destination for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers decide to trade the superstar quarterback.

Denver has a couple of quarterback options in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. However, Rodgers would obviously be an upgrade.

Broncos star Von Miller was recently asked about the Rodgers rumors.

The longtime Denver star had a blunt response to the rumors. He believes the Broncos are more than set at quarterback with Lock and Bridgewater.

From the Las Vegas Review Journal:

“It’s crazy to think about, you know, getting an Aaron Rodgers,” Miller said on Saturday in Vegas. “You put him on any team in the league and he changes that team. “If you get too emotionally involved in those guys, and then it doesn’t happen, now you got Lock over here looking like … what about now?’ So you don’t want to get too emotionally attached to the rumors. “You start thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to get Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson.’ But hold on, wait a minute, we’ve got Drew Lock. That’s who we’re running with. That’s who we’re going into the season with until anything changes.” The Packers don’t seem to be interested in trading Rodgers, anyway. Rodgers has yet to report to voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. Green Bay is set to open its 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against New Orleans.