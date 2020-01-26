Von Miller Has Brutally Honest Prediction For Chiefs vs. 49ers

Von Miller has unveiled his prediction for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl. It’s a brutally honest one.

If you thought the Denver Broncos star would consider picking his AFC West rival, you thought wrong.

Miller is going with the 49ers.

“49ers,” he told ESPN at the Pro Bowl. “I can’t go with the Chiefs. I can’t go with the Chiefs.”

ESPN polled 11 NFL players at the Pro Bowl in Orlando to get their picks for the Super Bowl. They were pretty evenly split:

5 players are taking the 49ers

6 players are taking the Chiefs

The Chiefs and the 49ers are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

The game will be televised on FOX.

The Pro Bowl, meanwhile, is set to be played at 3 p.m. E.T. today. It’ll be televised on ABC and ESPN.